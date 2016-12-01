Latest News
Big changes and big money are on the way for Alaska cannabis in the upcoming year. Alaska joined the national green rush in 2014, and then spent 2015 hashing out regulations and 2016 scrambling to build out grow operations and retail stores to meet those rules.
Not unlike an evicted renter who plugs the toilets and punches holes in the drywall in a petulant rage against the homeowner, President Barack Obama appears intent on causing as much damage as possible before he’s finally forced to exit the White House on Jan. 20.
With its terrain, tough climate and remoteness, Alaska has its challenges. In certain fields, like energy, the state has become a kind of incubator for new technologies as these challenges become opportunities.
The start of 2017 marks the 26th year for this weekly column that targets news for and about Alaska’s seafood industry. The goal is to make all readers more aware of the economic and cultural importance of our state’s first and oldest industry.
A remote Alaska village that has been rebuffed in efforts to build a road through a national wildlife refuge will try again when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Like all members of Congress, Sen. Dan Sullivan has a long list of to-dos. Tops on that list right now is an issue he’s outwardly excited about tackling nearly as soon as the new Congress gavels in Jan. 3. “The economy, the economy, the economy,” he said.
There is good news and bad news when it comes to the State of Alaska’s closely monitored oil production forecasts. A new method should mean more accurate forecasts; but future production estimates will likely be lower as a result, according to the state officials compiling the data.
